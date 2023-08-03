Episode 336: Recent violence on the streets of Dublin

A New York native was recently left in hospital following an attack on Talbot Street

Gardaí on Talbot Street, Dublin. Many people want an increased Garda presence on the streets. Photo: Collins Photos

It was the attack that lead the US to warn tourists to 'keep a low profile' in Dublin city centre.

Last week, New York native Stephen Termini was left with possible life-changing injuries after an attack on Dublin’s Talbot Street.

The shocking attack sparked a wave of calls to get more gardaí on the beat and stamp down on random violence.

But has our capital city really become a lawless hellscape? And will more garda resources solve all the problems?

Niall Donald is joined by Irish Independent crime reporter Robin Schiller to discuss Dublin’s mean streets.

