Episode 335: Hunting Scotland's mastermind drug baron Julian Chisholm

Ambitious and ruthless, Julian Chisholm rose the ranks at an incredible speed as he plotted to use Scotland's sleepy fishing villages and islands as his landing points for drugs bartered directly from the Cali cartel. But was his greed his undoing?

Nicola is joined by reporter Brendan Duggan who turned the amazing story of Chishom into a podcast called ‘Hunting Mr X’ he tells me of the drama on the high seas that turned Chisholm into Scotland's most wanted.

