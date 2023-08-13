Episode 334: Security scandal - Revenue officer caught up in a major drugs operation

How seriously is the Irish State is taking threat of organised crime?

A security crises for the state with a breach that could be one of the most serious ever discovered in Ireland.

Nicola speaks to Niall Donald about the stand off between top gardaí, the Criminal Assets Bureau and Revenue after an officer with full access to confidential information was caught up in a major drugs operation - but who has yet to be suspended from duty or had her access removed.

We discuss the major international crime gang at the centre of the Revenue scandal and ask just how serious the Irish State is taking threat of organised crime.

