Episode 333: Life and crimes of drug lord Curtis 'Cocky' Warren – from rich list to jail

Curtis ‘Cocky’ Warren is one of Liverpool's most infamous drug lords but after serving a lengthy sentence behind bars, he could be heading straight back to jail after breaching strict rules around his release.

Once on the Sunday Times rich list, the criminal has been caught continuing a relationship with a former prison warden and breaking draconian conditions that forbid him the use of the internet, mobile phones or holding assets of any more than £1,000 sterling.

Nicola speaks with Niall Donald about the underworld’s most famous scouser and the legend and legacy he left on his native Liverpool.

