Episode 331: Daniel Kinahan and the Super Cartel cocaine billionaires

Who is Daniel Kinahan’s secret backer in the Emirates and what do sanctions against the criminals really mean?

US sanctions against the Kinahan mob have been extended to a number of key associates linked to the European Super Cartel.

But with all still finding shelter and safety in the United Arab Emirates can we trust Dubai to hand back the wanted?

Nicola is joined by Niall Donald and Italian journalist, mafia expert and author Floriana Bulfon about the international conglomerate of cocaine billionaires who are proving hard to break.

