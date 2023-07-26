Episode 330: 'Gangsta Granny' Deirdre Brady who laundered cash for Kinahan cartel

The wife of Mr Nobody has just been released from prison where she spent three months on money laundering charges

She made headlines for all the wrong reasons when she was dubbed a ‘Gangsta Granny’ in a pun on the David Walliams children’s book.

But Deirdre Brady insists that she was only doing what she told when she laundered cash for the mob and was too afraid to say no.

Brady just released from prison after serving three months of a one year sentence for her part in laundering cartel cash says she is just an ordinary person who was made do what she did. But was she happy to turn a blind eye?

Nicola speaks with Niall Donald about the privileged lifestyle of a wife of a cartel heavy and the shame of her undoing.

Crime World Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.

