Episode 329: Noel Long trial - court hears of DNA evidence taken from Nora Sheehan's body

The trial continues before a jury of 11

DNA taken from possessions belonging to cold case murder accused Noel Long was sent to a UK laboratory in 2022 a court has heard.

Long has denied murdering 54 year old Nora Sheehan whose body was discovered in June 1981 in undergrowth near Cork City.

Clodagh Meaney joins Nicola and Niall Donald to discuss the latest from the trial before a jury at the Central Criminal Court.

