Episode 327: Killer Wayne Dundon moved prison for inciting mass brawl at Mountjoy

Killer Wayne Dundon was transferred to Portlaoise Prison last week after a fight with a fellow inmate which turned into a mass brawl resulting in four staff from Mountjoy Jail being hospitalised.

But on arrival at the prison he failed a test in the so called ‘Boss Chair’ and is suspected of carrying a mobile phone internally.

Dundon is now on the A5 punishment landing of the country’s most secure jail along with hitman for hire Alan Wilson and murderer Graham McEvoy.

So how does the prison service handle an inmate like Dundon: volatile, violent and always attempting to pick out the vulnerable?

Nicola speaks with Niall Donald about Dundon and the efforts to control him behind bars.

