Episode 325: Kirsty Ward murder suspect Keith Byrne and his video from jail

The mother-of-one was killed at a hotel in Salou at the beginning of July

The man suspected of murdering his girlfriend Kirsty Ward in a Spanish hotel has released a selfie video from his prison denying he had anything to do with her death and claiming the truth will out.

But 30-year-old Keith Byrne remains under investigation and in custody despite his claims.

Nicola is joined by Niall Donald to talk about the unusual video which has spread far and wide on social media, about the tragic victim at the centre of the case and about separate developments in Spain about a bizarre weapons cache linked to the Kinahan mob.

Crime World Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.

