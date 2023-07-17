CRIME WORLD | 

Episode 324: Alan Wilson's jail bust-up and how prison staff deal with trouble-makers

How do officers cope and what do they do when dangerous criminals explode and attack them without warning?

Alan Wilson

Nicola Tallant

Hitman for hire Alan Wilson lashed out at prison officers during a shift change in the Midlands Prison as he said he didn’t recognise the new wardens landing himself a transfer to the top security jail in the country.

So how do officers cope and what do they do when dangerous criminals explode and attack them without warning? What are the protocols followed in prisons and how do staff deal with unruly inmates?

Nicola speaks Eamon Dillon about troublesome inmates behind bars.

