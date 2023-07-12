Episode 322: What did Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly say before the Oireachtas comittee?

The pair faced tough questioning in Leinster House.

Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly give evidence to the Public Accounts Committee at the Dáil

Former Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy came out fighting for his career today during six gruelling hours before the Oireachtas Committees who quizzed him and agent Noel Kelly about payments from the public purse.

As the RTE scandal continues into it’s third week politicians still want to know whether laws were broken and by who.

During two sessions, Kelly was forced to repeatedly deny there was fraud involved in invoices raised for payments to Tubridy and constantly said he was following orders from the National Broadcaster.

Nicola Tallant speaks with Niall Donald and Features Editor Daragh Keany about the performance of the celebrity at the centre of the scandal and his agent who says he has done nothing wrong.

