Episode 321: The life and crimes of Martin 'The Viper' Foley

Who is The Viper? And what has made him one of the greatest survivors of gangland?

Martin ‘The Viper’ Foley could be facing a short jail term after pleading guilty to engaging in threatening behaviour as he attempted to recover a debt from a Wexford pensioner.

The 67 year old who is one of Ireland’s most notorious gangland criminals’ faces a maximum sentence of three months but what is more insightful to where his criminal career is at, is the amount of money he was due to be paid for his current day job.

A former enforcer for Martin ‘The General’ Cahill, a violent criminal suspected of armed robbery of fine art and jewels and a man who has survived numerous attempts on his life by the IRA and rival criminals, Foley has had a long and colourful career in the underworld.

