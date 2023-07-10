Episode 318: What we know so far about the mysterious Donegal missing persons case

67-year-old Robert Wilkins was due to stand trial on drugs smuggling charges

A mystery on a Donegal cliff side, an idyllic fishing community left in shock and a victim with a shady past.

Nicola speaks to journalist Allison Morris about the death of 67-year-old trucker Robert Wilkins and the reasons why he was in Killybegs.

