Episode 317: Narco Terrorism in Europe (Part Two - The Threats)

Meet journalist Jan Meeus in episode two of four.

Journalist Jan Meeus a senior reporter at NRC in Amsterdam didn’t start out as a crime hack but since he made the transition from his finance beat he’s become one of the best known in the Netherlands.

His latest book 'De Schiedamse - Cocaine Mafia' tells the story of a corrupt customs officer, seasoned criminals and thousands of kilos of coke while his podcasts including Cocaine Fever follows the story of a young criminal who becomes the head of an international mafia and questions what it says about the Netherlands.

So what does the changing underworld say about his native country and mine and are we equipped to deal with a new breed of gangster who has simply no regard for the structures that uphold our society.

Today in her second dispatch from the Marengo trial Nicola is speaking to Jan about the growing threat of organised crime in a Europe that continues to party on a diet of cocaine and wealth.

Crime World Podcast

