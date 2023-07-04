Episode 316: Narco Terrorism in Europe (Part One - The Bunker)

Nicola takes us with her into the bunker in Amsterdam in this immersive episode

The Marengo trial is the largest ever held in the Netherlands and at the centre of it sits gang leader, Ridouan Taghi, a business partner and friend of Daniel Kinahan, who's reigned terror on Europe.

A street dealer turned millionaire cocaine boss, he's the epitome of the new order of criminal, a frightening breed of gangster who has taken on a state.

Today, in the first of a number of dispatches, we're going into the bunker in Amsterdam where Taghi is on trial for multiple gangland murders, and where we are going to meet Crime World regulars, the journalists Jan Meeus and Saskia Belleman for the first time as they work this very dangerous beat.

