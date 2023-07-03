Episode 315: Inside the last days of Noah Donohoe's life

The 14 year old died tragically in June 2020.

The opinion of a psychiatric report prepared for the Coroner investigating the death of teenager Noah Donohoe is that he died from suicide while struggling with his sexuality and having built up an obsession with controversial psychologist Jordan Peterson.

His mum Fiona Donohoe has rejected the conclusion but it does give a fascinating insight into what was going on in young Noah’s life in the run up to his death.

Nicola is joined by Dublin based journalist Donal MacIntyre who is heading up an independent investigation into the case and who has seen the high level report.

We discuss the bright and ambitious Noah, the last messages he sent to friends and his fascination with Peterson down to the last communication to the You Tube star on Instagram.

If you've been affected by any of the issues raised in this episode, please reach out for support. You can contact Samaritans on 116 123 in the UK and Ireland.

