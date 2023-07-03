Episode 314: What questions do RTÉ have to answer about the Ryan Tubridy scandal?

Payments made to the former Late Late show presenter has stirred up controversy

Trouble at RTÉ over the payment of Ryan Tubridy’s complete salary has led to calls in the Dail for the arrest of former Director General Dee Forbes and for the Gardai to be called in to probe the legality of what occurred.

However, despite public fury and social media anger, the scandal is more about morality than law and order.

While investigators will follow the money trail and focus on individuals who knew about the dodgy deal it is unlikely that RTE gate will ever see the inside of a court.

Features Editor Daragh Keany joins Nicola and Niall Donald to discuss why such outrage has followed the revelations around Tubridy’s pay and discuss the long term fallout for RTE.

