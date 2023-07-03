Episode 313: Brian 'The Ratt' Rattigan's former love rival Paul Geraghty jailed for heroin dealing

Rattigan put a bounty on Geraghty’s head

Gangsters moll Natasha McEnroe swapped her killer partner for a new man when he was locked up for murder.

But later she and partner Paul Geraghty faced the wrath of mob boss heavy Brian Rattigan when he put a price on his love rivals head.

But the peace lines were drawn and McEnroe managed to calm what once seemed like an impossible situation. This week, however, she faces life alone once after Geraghty was jailed for two years when he was caught collecting money for heroin deals.

Nicola speaks to Niall Donald about McEnroe and her curious taste in men.

