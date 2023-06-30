Episode 312: The Europe wide impact of the Encrochat hack and the Gardai's missed opportunities

Why did Gardai fail to act on intel?

A Europol press conference has heard about the phenomenal on-going success of the EncroChat investigation with the release of updated figures showing that more than 6,500 suspects have now been arrested with cash and assets topping €1B seized.

The success and robust nature of the investigation into the hack has been backed by the highest courts in France, the Netherlands and the UK while prisoners convicted on foot of the 120 million messages harvested are currently facing 7,134 years of jail time.

So did the Gardai miss the greatest opportunity in the fight against organised crime this century? Or were decision makers right to remain as an outrider in Europe and simply store the information as intelligence?

Nicola speaks with Niall Donald about EncroChat and what it says about the future of policing.

