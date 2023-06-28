CRIME WORLD | 

Episode 311: Canada's notorious 'Barbie and Ken' killers

The couple are still making headlines almost 30 years after their crimes

Paul Bernardo and Paula Homolka

Nicola Tallant

A murderous couple who looked like ordinary newlyweds but who hid a dark secret. A series of shocking rapes and murders of teenage girls and finally a bust up between them which led to their capture.

So who were the Ken and Barbie killers and why are they still making headlines almost 30 years after their crimes?

Nicola speaks with Toronto Sun Crime Correspondent Brad Hunters about Paul Bernardo and his former wife Karla Homolka who encouraged his sadistic behaviour and even joined in his shocking spree of violence and death across Canada

