Episode 310: The Marengo trial and the business of drug crime in Europe

Ridouan Taghi appeared in court via video link

A murder trial in Amsterdam, business dealings in the diamond district of Antwerp and a secretive money launderer from a posh south county Dublin neighbourhood.

This week on Crime World, Nicola chats with colleagues Niall Donald and Eamon Dillon about the business of crime and how very European it really is.

From the Marengo trial underway in the Bunker in Amsterdam where dangerous Ridouan Taghi appeared this week to a little known but highly trusted member of Christy Kinahan’s inner circle named during the CAB list we consider what is next for the criminal underworld and those who inhabit it.

