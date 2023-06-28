Episode 309: Shocking new revelations in investigation into Noah Donohoe's death

Journalist Donal MacIntyre is heading up an investigation.

Noah Donohoe (14) snuck out of his Belfast home in the early hours of the morning he disappeared and took a secret 35 minute trip before returning without his shoes or headphones, a team headed by investigative journalist Donal MacIntyre has found.

The stunning new revelations which surround the morning of June 21, 2020, around his Fitzroy Road home have shocked his family and supporters who seek justice for the teenager.

So what does the late night trip mean and why did the PSNI withhold the details from Noah’s family and the public?

Nicola speaks with Donal MacIntyre about his independent investigation and what he has discovered about the strange circumstances around Noah’s tragic death.

