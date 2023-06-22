Episode 308: State witness Jonathan Dowdall appeals his four year jail term

The former Sinn Fein councillor was back in court this week.

State witness Jonathan Dowdall has been back in court appealing the length of a four-year sentence he was handed down after he pled guilty to facilitating the Hutch gang by making a room at the Regency Hotel available to them.

The former Sinn Fein councillor whose evidence against Gerry The Monk Hutch was not accepted by the Special Criminal Court complained to the appeals court that he was duped and put in the firing line for the Regency Hotel attack.

Appealing the severity of the four year sentence for facilitating the Regency attack he is asking for his jail term to be cut so he can join his family who have been accepted onto the witness protection programme.

So has Dowdall done ‘extraordinarily well’ as the Appeals Court President Mr Justice George Birmingham says or has he been too harshly treated?

Nicola talks with Niall Donald about the Appeal and the on going denials of Jonathan Dowdall.

