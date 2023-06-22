Episode 307: Why are we all so obsessed with true crime as entertainment?

The genre is a popular form of media.

The true crime genre is one of the world’s most popular in books, podcasts, TV shows and films but what is it that makes us so drawn to violence and and all things criminal?

Nicola is talking to author and columnist Sarah Weinman whose latest book Evidence of Things Seen, an anthology of true crime essays and works, is published this summer.

The award winning writer who has uncovered the real life Lolita and who considers true crime an all encompassing genre of how society behaves says our obsession with crime goes back to the Salem Witch trials and will continue well into the future in different formats.

