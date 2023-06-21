Episode 306: The PGA's deal with Saudi Arabia and corruption in professional sport

The reshaping of professional golf is just the latest in a string of sports that have been lured by the Gulf.

Golf fans and some of the sports top stars were left reeling recently when the PGA did a deal with Saudi Arabia and its bulging public investment fund.

But the reshaping of professional golf is just the latest in a string of sports that have been lured to the Gulf and its endless cash reserves.

So what is happening at the top of professional sport and why are countries with major human rights concerns being allowed buy up clubs and stars in their droves?

Nicola speaks to Tariq Panja Global Sports correspondent at the New York Times and author of Football’s Secret Trade about corruption in sport and the lure of mega deals which is threatening to totally take over the world’s favourite games.

