Episode 305: What's next for Ridouan Taghi at the Marengo trial?

The Dutch murder suspect is expected to request that the remainder of the trial is held behind closed doors.

The trial of Dutch murder suspect Ridouan Taghi gets underway in the Netherlands again this week as it moves into the final phase and as he asks the court to block all further reporting.

Taghi is expected to request the remainder of the case be heard in camera after his lawyer Inez Weski was arrested but released from custody.

Nicola joins Niall Donald to talk about the marathon case against the business partner of Daniel Kinahan who was a boss of the European Super Cartel and the chaos created around it.

