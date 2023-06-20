Episode 304: The life and alleged crimes of Andrew Tate and brother Tristan

The 36-year-old is facing charges in Romania.

Andrew Tate says he “vehemently denies” the allegations against him. Photo: Alexandru Dobre, Getty Images

Social media influencer Andrew Tate along with his brother Tristan and two other suspects are being investigated for human trafficking as Romanian authorities say they have filed charges against them while the case remains under investigation.

But who are the Tate brothers? And what has Andrew got to say in a series of new podcasts he has released ridiculing the Romanian investigation, criticising and interview with the BBC and insisting that Dubai is the best place in the world to bring up kids.

Nicola speaks with Sunday World Features Editor Daragh Keany and Niall Donald about Tate, about his rise to fame and about his future in a country he gambled would be his refuge.

