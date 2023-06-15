Episode 303: How does law enforcement tackle the illicit underworld of money laundering?
Former Deputy Director of the National Crime Agency joins Nicola.
Criminals are always looking for weakness in people, organisations and particularly in systems where they can launder their dirty cash and wash it into the legitimate economy.
But how can businesses and individuals safeguard themselves from being used by drug dealers, terrorists and criminals organisations making millions from the misery of others?
Nicola is joined by Matt Horne, a former Deputy Director of the National Crime Agency in the UK who has spent his career chasing down large criminal organisations and their money.
He is set to be a key speaker at the cluesoftware.com webinar to be held on June 20th but talks to Nicola in advance of the conference about tackling the dark underworld of money laundering and illicit finances.
Crime World Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
