Episode 302: The American fraudster who faked his death before being found alive in Scotland

Arthur Knight claims he is not a deceased fugitive Nicholas Rossi.

Journalist Jane MacSorely sipped a glass of Champagne and stared at the man on the oxygen tank who had invited her to dinner.

It was probably the strangest interview she'd ever done in her entire career, but it was also the beginning of a journey that would culminate in the launch of her incredible podcast 'I Am Not Nicholas'.

The man in the three piece suit and sporting a bow tie was claiming to be an academic called Arthur Knight, who told Jane he had been wrongly accused of being an American fugitive that faked his own death in order to evade the law.

But what was the truth? And where would her investigations take her?

Nicola is joined by Jane to talk about this fascinating story, of the serial fraudster who courted the media, and who wound up in a COVID ward in a Glasgow hospital.

She tells of the charming chameleon of many faces, who still believes he can fool the world with a spiders web of lies, deceit and fear.

Crime World Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.

