Episode 301: The day Tina Turner's lawyers came looking for 'Mad Dog' Johnny Adair

The loyalist is a huge fan of the late singer.

Johnny Adair and the late Tina Turner

Nicola Tallant

Rock 'n' Roll legend Tina Turner never realised the impact her powerful ballad 'Simply The Best' was going to have on one of Northern Ireland’s most feared terrorists but when he embraced the song as his own she had to send her lawyers out in force for Mad Dog Johnny Adair.

Nicola is joined by journalist Hugh Jordan to talk about the incredible story of the world famous singer and her greatest fan whose fanatical group the Ulster Freedom Fighters adopted the song in a sick tribute to their hitmen.

