Episode 300: Liam Byrne's arrest and the gardai's Encrochat failings
Despite a raft of convictions already made and hundreds more before the courts, Ireland has yet to charge one person using Encrochat intelligence it received from Dutch and French police
The Encrochat phone hack which has been the catalyst for the sensational arrest of Kinahan Cartel lieutenant Liam Byrne in Mallorca last week has netted hundreds of criminals their cash, guns and drugs for police forces across Europe.
But Ireland’s stance on the multi-agency offensive described as the greatest blow to organised crime in decades has been more than curious.
Despite a raft of convictions already made and hundreds more before the courts, Ireland has yet to charge one person using Encrochat intelligence it received from Dutch and French police, instead deciding to remain an outlier.
Nicola speaks with Niall Donald about the strange decisions made by An Garda Siochana during a crucial opportunity against criminals, about the lack of accountability around orders to withhold information from specialist units and about the future of a force whose police plan appears to be stuck in the past.
