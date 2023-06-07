Episode 298: Liam Byrne and his circle of celebrity friends

The senior Kinahan cartel mobster is pals with one of the biggest names in football.

Kinahan Cartel target Liam Byrne has networked with a host of celebrities from the world of sport in recent years managing to moonlight between days out at Ascot races and what officers say is a seedy underbelly of organised crime.

With his son Lee currently dating football star Steven Gerrard’s daughter following a string of influencer girlfriends it seems the worlds of crime and celebrity merge with ease in the modern world.

Nicola is joined by Niall Donald to talk about the first court appearance of Byrne since his dramatic arrest on the island of Majorca this week on Gun charges and about the millionaire friends he has kept close over years at the very top of the organised crime ladder.

Crime World Podcast

