Episode 297: The crimes of far-right extremist Kristofer Kearney

Kearney describes himself as a “British Fascist”

A self described ‘British fascist’ has admitted that he shared terrorist documents on a Telegram channel and now faces a lengthy jail term.

Gym fanatic Kristopher Kearney was arrested and extradited from Alicante in Spain where he was running the social media channel under the nickname Charlie Big Potatoes.

Kearney had shared the manifestos of mass killers including Norwegian Anders Breivik and also shared posts encouraging violence against black people, Jews and Muslims.

Nicola is joined by journalist Chris Summers who was in the Old Bailey where Kearney pleaded guilty and later took to the stand to defend his beliefs.

