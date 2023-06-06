Episode 296: The arrest of senior Kinahan cartel member Liam Byrne
The 42 year old is wanted in the UK on serious firearms and organised crime offences and will face extradition to the courts there.
Kinahan Cartel kingpin Liam Byrne has been arrested on the holiday island of Majorca after slipping home from Dubai to meet his family.
The 42-year-old is wanted in the UK on serious firearms and organised crime offences and will face extradition to the courts there.
The arrest comes after his lengthy career at the very top of the criminal ladder and marks the final blow to the once powerful Dublin branch of the Kinahan Cartel.
Nicola speaks to Niall Donald about the breaking news story about Liam Byrne's arrest and about his long history in violent crime.
Crime World Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
