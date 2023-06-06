CRIME WORLD | 

Episode 295: The life and crimes of 'Border Fox' Dessie O'Hare

The feared terrorist is a model prisoner with a penchant for yoga

O’Hare at a sentence hearing in 2015

Nicola Tallant

He is a convicted terrorist and a self professed killer involved in up to 27 murders but 'Border Fox' Dessie O’Hare is also a devoted husband who practices yoga, prays to Our Lady and meditates every day.

So who is this complex character who runs one of the landings in the notorious Portlaoise Jail where he is serving a sentence for attempted kidnap and extortion and how can he manage to show to extreme faces to the world.

Nicola is joined by journalist Eamon Dillon to talk about the life, crimes and the oddities of Ireland’s most ruthless terrorist.

