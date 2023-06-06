Episode 295: The life and crimes of 'Border Fox' Dessie O'Hare
The feared terrorist is a model prisoner with a penchant for yoga
He is a convicted terrorist and a self professed killer involved in up to 27 murders but 'Border Fox' Dessie O’Hare is also a devoted husband who practices yoga, prays to Our Lady and meditates every day.
So who is this complex character who runs one of the landings in the notorious Portlaoise Jail where he is serving a sentence for attempted kidnap and extortion and how can he manage to show to extreme faces to the world.
Nicola is joined by journalist Eamon Dillon to talk about the life, crimes and the oddities of Ireland’s most ruthless terrorist.
Crime World Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
MORE EPISODES –
Read more
Today's Headlines
BREAKING | Man (40s) dies after stabbing following ‘altercation’ in west Dublin
MUSIC MAN | Eddie Rowley: Christy Dignam was a fighter who had ‘amazing life’ despite dark times
HUGE HAUL | Drugs worth €1.3milllion and mobile pressing unit seized in Co Kildare
'devastated' | Brother of tragic Chloe Mitchell (21) leads tributes as heartbroken family plan vigil
Tragic | Tributes paid to Cork teacher who died in Thailand balcony fall
RIP | Aslan frontman Christy Dignam dies aged 63 after long battle with cancer
'HUMANITARIAN REQUEST' | Cervical cancer patient who begged HSE to settle case over alleged misreporting of smear slides dies
PRISON TERM | Man (40) jailed for sex assault on sleeping woman after earlier consensual activity
tunnel bust | Dutch man extradited to UK after cops seize guns and ammo in Channel Tunnel
SHOOTING MYSTERY | Gardaí probe whether man was accidentally shot by hunter on Dublin golf course