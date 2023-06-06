Episode 294: Phillip Schofield's sex scandal and the TV stars 'cancelled' by online hounds
It’s the sex scandal that has rocked ITV and pitted two powerful presenters against a former colleague as allegations of Phillip Schofield’s relationship with a young male he first met aged 15 have been confirmed.
As the This Morning affair deepened, Schofield insisted he committed no crime and didn’t groom the teen, only beginning a relationship with him when he was 19 years old.
Former colleagues Eamon Holmes and Dan Wootton however say that Schofield is “deluded” or “lying” and insisted a full investigation must get underway.
Nicola and Niall are joined by Sunday World Features Editor Daragh Keany about the sensational fallout from behind the scenes at Britain's most popular chat show, about the narcissistic antics of some of the small screen’s biggest stars and about the crimes that are often exposed by cancel culture pile-ons.
Crime World Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
