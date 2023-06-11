Episode 293: The Kinahans and their links to the Iranian island of Kish
Kish Island is part of Iran but it is also a free trade zone with lax banking practices making it attractive to the top end of organised crime.
A tiny Iranian island known as the Pearl of the Persian Gulf has been identified as a hub for Kinahan dirty money and is where America’s Drug Enforcement Agency believe that their drug funds made their way into the hands of Hezbollah.
Nicola speaks to Niall Donald about Kish and its links to the Kinahan organisation and we discuss the changing face of Daniel Kinahan from Oliver Bond schoolboy to international drug don with a hankering for home.
