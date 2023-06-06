Episode 292: DCI John Caldwell - seven appear in court charged with attempted murder
Allison Morris joins Nicola Tallant to discuss.
Evidence heard during the first court appearance of seven men charged with the attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell in Tyrone last February show a complex enterprise to kill which was more personal than political.
A special sitting of Dungannon Magistrates Court this week heard how the thread between the men was that each had something against Mr Caldwell who has been investigating serious crime in Northern Ireland despite the fact the New IRA have claimed the shooting as a political statement.
Nicola is joined by Belfast Telegraph Crime Correspondent Allison Morris to discuss the bail hearings of the group who cross the religious and political divide but who a court heard came together as each had a personal gripe with he senior police officer and his work.
Crime World Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
MORE EPISODES –
Read more
Today's Headlines
BREAKING | Man (40s) dies after stabbing following ‘altercation’ in west Dublin
MUSIC MAN | Eddie Rowley: Christy Dignam was a fighter who had ‘amazing life’ despite dark times
HUGE HAUL | Drugs worth €1.3milllion and mobile pressing unit seized in Co Kildare
'devastated' | Brother of tragic Chloe Mitchell (21) leads tributes as heartbroken family plan vigil
Tragic | Tributes paid to Cork teacher who died in Thailand balcony fall
RIP | Aslan frontman Christy Dignam dies aged 63 after long battle with cancer
'HUMANITARIAN REQUEST' | Cervical cancer patient who begged HSE to settle case over alleged misreporting of smear slides dies
PRISON TERM | Man (40) jailed for sex assault on sleeping woman after earlier consensual activity
tunnel bust | Dutch man extradited to UK after cops seize guns and ammo in Channel Tunnel
SHOOTING MYSTERY | Gardaí probe whether man was accidentally shot by hunter on Dublin golf course