Episode 292: DCI John Caldwell - seven appear in court charged with attempted murder

Allison Morris joins Nicola Tallant to discuss.

Evidence heard during the first court appearance of seven men charged with the attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell in Tyrone last February show a complex enterprise to kill which was more personal than political.

A special sitting of Dungannon Magistrates Court this week heard how the thread between the men was that each had something against Mr Caldwell who has been investigating serious crime in Northern Ireland despite the fact the New IRA have claimed the shooting as a political statement.

Nicola is joined by Belfast Telegraph Crime Correspondent Allison Morris to discuss the bail hearings of the group who cross the religious and political divide but who a court heard came together as each had a personal gripe with he senior police officer and his work.

