Episode 291: Trucker Thomas Maher and his greedy European drug ring

He was handed down 14 years behind bars when he pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and money laundering offences

King of the Road Thomas Maher was handed down 14 years in prison when he pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and money laundering offences after messages on his phone led police and gardai to his supply chain which transported drugs across Europe and cash into the hands of the drug dealers.

But the County Offaly trucker was dealt a further blow this week when he was ordered to pay more than €720,000 to the UK exchequer after a Proceeds of Crime Case was heard at Liverpool Crown Court in which a confiscation order was made for his house in Warrington, cars, lorries, jewellery, a number of high value watches, artwork and gold ingots bought in Dubai.

Nicola is joined by Niall Donald to talk about the greedy trucker who thought he had it all but who has been left counting the costs of his life of crime.

