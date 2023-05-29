Episode 290: Mexico's narco state - corruption, guns and the fentanyl crisis
Author Ioan Grillo talks to Nicola and Niall Donald about fentanyl, a lethal iron river of firearms and a senior politician in the dock in a most unusual trial.
Mexican based author Ioan Grillo has worked as a crime journalist for more than 20 years in a country that is a true narco state.
Over two decades interviewing drug users, hitmen, cartel bosses and the politicians who take their money, Grillo has formed a unique view on the war on drugs and all the issues around it’s failings.
As a new edition of his book Blood Gun Money is published, Ioan is talking to Nicola and Niall Donald about fentanyl, a lethal iron river of firearms and a senior politician in the dock in a most unusual trial.
