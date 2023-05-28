CRIME WORLD | 

Episode 289: Gardaí to quiz Kinahan ally turned state witness Raffaele Imperiale

Officers from the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau have formally linked up with Italy's Anti Mafia Investigation Directorate.

Raffaele Imperiale (left) and Daniel Kinahan (right)

Nicola Tallant

Gardaí have officially joined the queue in a bid to talk with Italian super cartel member Raffaele Imperiale who spent years in business with mob boss Daniel Kinahan.

Officers from the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau have formally linked up with Italy's Anti Mafia Investigation Directorate and hope to be able to use information from supergrass Imperiale in future trials.

Nicola speaks with journalist Eamon Dillon about the developments in the case against Kinahan and his cohorts, and about just what it means for Ireland to have a place in the line of law enforcement executives interested in what Imperiale has to say.

Crime World Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.

MORE EPISODES –

Read more


Today's Headlines

More Irish Crime

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos