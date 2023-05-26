CRIME WORLD | 

Episode 288: Could you tell if you were living next door to a serial killer?

Clodagh Meaney speaks to Emma Kenny.

Infamous serial killer Theodore 'Ted' Bundy.

Nicola Tallant

SERIAL killers are one of the most fascinating and spoken about facets of the true crime genre. But what makes a murderer and why are we so interested in their dark and twisted minds?

Crime World's Clodagh Meaney talks to psychologist and crime commentator Emma Kenny about what makes a serial killer, what victims they prefer and her brand new live show The Serial Killer Next Door.

Crime World Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.

MORE EPISODES –

Read more


Today's Headlines

More Irish Crime

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos