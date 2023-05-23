Episode 287: The true story behind the sensational 'Headless Body in Topless Bar' tabloid headline
Brad Hunter joins Nicola Tallant to discuss the famous headline from 1983’s New York Post
IT was the headline that vent viral 1983 style, inspired the movies and is being celebrated by old school tabloid hacks across the world 40 years on.
"Headless Body in Topless Bar" was penned by the legendary New York Post editor Vincent Musetto after a cocaine fuelled crime spree by criminal Charles Dingle.
Nicola is joined by journalist Brad Hunter, formerly of the New York Post, about the headline and the gruesome story behind it.
Crime World Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
