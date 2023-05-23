Episode 287: The story behind sensational 'Headless Body in Topless Bar' headline
Brad Hunter joins Nicola Tallant to discuss the famous headline from 1983’s New York Post
IT was the headline that vent viral 1983 style, inspired the movies and is being celebrated by old school tabloid hacks across the world 40 years on.
"Headless Body in Topless Bar" was penned by the legendary New York Post editor Vincent Musetto after a cocaine-fuelled crime spree by criminal Charles Dingle.
Nicola is joined by journalist Brad Hunter, formerly of the New York Post, about the headline and the gruesome story behind it.
Crime World Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
MORE EPISODES –
Read more
Today's Headlines
LATEST | This Morning employee ‘was 15’ when he met Phillip Schofield during school visit
Money laundering | US fear ‘reckless’ Kinahan cartel cash funding terrorism
'Foolish' | Man caught with pepper spray and knife at Dublin airport avoids criminal record
WATCH | ‘$300 should cover it, wouldn’t it?’ – Pádraig Harrington's kind gesture after hitting fan on head
inadequate care | Terminally ill mum in desperate appeal for help after being ‘failed’ by health system
'Sick in the head' | Father of Dermot Carr victim says ‘no doubt’ ex Dublin Bus driver targeted more children
REMOVED | Email address at centre of Nicola Gallagher abuse claims controversy deleted
Rays and shine | Ireland set to be hotter than Spain’s Costa Blanca this week
Lifetime bans | Cork City to ban fans chanting vile songs about Shamrock Rovers manager’s ill son
LIVING IN FEAR | OAP begs for security gates after three murders in Dublin ‘sheltered housing’ complex