Episode 286: Fat Freddie Thompson's bust up behind bars and Portlaoise Prison’s infamous lags
Nicola also speaks to journalist Chris Summers in London about the passport scam that have landed three senior cartel figures behind bars
Ireland’s most secure prison is a melting pot of some of the most dangerous, notorious and difficult inmates where each landing is ruled by a top dog and where official and underworld rules apply.
But troublemakers in the real world don’t change behind bars as killer Fat Freddie Thompson has proved in recent weeks with his volatile behaviour and ability to fall out with family and friends.
But who else is a prominent figure at Portlaoise Prison and what is their role on the various wings?
Nicola's joined by Niall Donald to talk about the Turkish heroin dealer whose risen through the ranks of influential prisoners, of the television seizures that have pitted Thompson against his fellow lags and about the punishment wing.
We will also talk with journalist Chris Summers in London about the passport scam that have landed three senior cartel figures behind bars.
Crime World Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
MORE EPISODES –
Read more
Today's Headlines
Guilty plea | Kilkenny man who sexually assaulted sleeping woman is jailed for 18 months
Remanded | Polish man charged over €2.84m cannabis haul in Dublin says, ‘it was just a job’
fighting talk | Criminal Ian ‘Mad Dog’ Maloney calls Conor McGregor a ‘fake gangster’ in TikTok poem
Disgraced entertainer and sex offender Rolf Harris dies aged 93
PAEDO STING | Man arrested on suspicion of sexual grooming following ‘sting’ by paedo-hunters
not Feehily well | Mark Feehily forced to miss five Westlife summer shows on ‘doctor’s orders’
Suspended sentence | Crumlin man previously jailed for harassing female journalists avoids more prison time
PREDATOR | Paedophile thought of ‘burning house down’ rather than sell it to pay compensation
Racist thug | Former National Front chief arrested during protest against asylum seekers
Tragic | Young man (24) killed in Co Meath road crash had ‘happy go lucky nature’, funeral told