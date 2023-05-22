Episode 286: Fat Freddie Thompson's bust up behind bars and Portlaoise Prison’s infamous lags

Nicola also speaks to journalist Chris Summers in London about the passport scam that have landed three senior cartel figures behind bars

Ireland’s most secure prison is a melting pot of some of the most dangerous, notorious and difficult inmates where each landing is ruled by a top dog and where official and underworld rules apply.

But troublemakers in the real world don’t change behind bars as killer Fat Freddie Thompson has proved in recent weeks with his volatile behaviour and ability to fall out with family and friends.

But who else is a prominent figure at Portlaoise Prison and what is their role on the various wings?

Nicola's joined by Niall Donald to talk about the Turkish heroin dealer whose risen through the ranks of influential prisoners, of the television seizures that have pitted Thompson against his fellow lags and about the punishment wing.

We will also talk with journalist Chris Summers in London about the passport scam that have landed three senior cartel figures behind bars.

