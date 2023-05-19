Episode 285: The tight security measures set for Katie Taylor's homecoming fight

Nicola speaks to Niall Donald about the spectre of Daniel Kinahan which still looms over boxing

THE weigh in is due to take place today for the big fight between homecoming hero Katie Taylor and her boxing rival Chantelle Cameron.

The ticket-only event is expected to be heavily secured and policed as will the fight night tomorrow as a direct response to the gangland events of February 2016 at the Regency Hotel during the Clash of the Clans weigh in.

Nicola speaks to Niall Donald about the spectre of Daniel Kinahan which still looms over boxing, the fallout for the sport and the hopes that national treasure Katie Taylor will claim victory and lay a fresh path of integrity for the future of her sport.

Crime World Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.

MORE EPISODES –