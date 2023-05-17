Episode 283: Inside Barry Young's reign as a feared drug boss

A hearing heard how the Sligo gang boss lived in fear and anxiety during his time at the top of a major drug racket

Barry Young presided over underlings who did his dirty work

GANG boss Barry Young ran a mob of 20 drug dealers and sent out enforcers to collect his debts in Sligo often smashing up homes for less than €500 owed.

However, in his defence during a sentence hearing in the Special Criminal Court where he has pleaded guilty to directing a criminal gang, he says that he was the one wracked with anxiety as he sat atop a multi million euro drug operation.

Nicola speaks to Niall Donald about how Young was caught with 22,000 what’s app messages discovered on his phone which gave a fascinating insight into how he ran his gang.

