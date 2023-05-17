Episode 280: Money laundering, criminal assets and how investigators follow the cash
From top tier criminals to their gangsters molls, countless drug dealers and traffickers are finding themselves in the dock for money laundering
ALMOST 100 years ago a team of untouchables brought down Al Capone following a trail of money that led right to the top of his crime empire.
But today modern investigators are finding that the same techniques and proven investigation skills are as relevant now as back in the days of prohibition.
From top tier criminals to their gangsters molls, countless drug dealers and traffickers are finding themselves in the dock for money laundering and the recent conviction and sentencing of Deirdre Brady, estranged wife of Mr Nobody, Declan Brady has proved that the women are no longer going to be left alone.
Nicola chats to journalist Eamon Dillon about the increased appetite for money laundering charges, the top tier criminals being brought down by the one thing they can’t keep their hands off and how money, the very fuel of criminal enterprise, is now being turned on those whose insatiable greed will undoubtedly be their undoing.
Crime World Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
MORE EPISODES –
Read more
Today's Headlines
'unusual case' | Woman caught with €14,000 worth of cannabis at her Dublin home avoids jail
BREAKING | Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 'near catastrophic car chase' involving paparazzi
shocking | Gardai investigating after teen boy attacked by group of youths in Meath
mega money | Katie Taylor homecoming set to smash 3Arena box-office records
'disgraceful' | Video of Orange Order bandsmen mocking Michaela murder ‘like scene from 1930s Germany’, judge says
RADIO ROW | English caller to Nolan show says British want to ‘get rid’ of Northern Ireland
All Rosy | Rosanna Davison’s husband Wes Quirke surprises her on ninth wedding anniversary
'home invasion' | Ballymun man ‘twice choked his ex and knocked her unconscious with a vodka bottle’
tragic death | Tributes paid to ‘lovely kind woman’ killed in road accident in Co Cork
good sign | BBC sign language interpreter goes viral with Eurovision finalist dance