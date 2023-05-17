Episode 280: Money laundering, criminal assets and how investigators follow the cash

From top tier criminals to their gangsters molls, countless drug dealers and traffickers are finding themselves in the dock for money laundering

ALMOST 100 years ago a team of untouchables brought down Al Capone following a trail of money that led right to the top of his crime empire.

But today modern investigators are finding that the same techniques and proven investigation skills are as relevant now as back in the days of prohibition.

From top tier criminals to their gangsters molls, countless drug dealers and traffickers are finding themselves in the dock for money laundering and the recent conviction and sentencing of Deirdre Brady, estranged wife of Mr Nobody, Declan Brady has proved that the women are no longer going to be left alone.

Nicola chats to journalist Eamon Dillon about the increased appetite for money laundering charges, the top tier criminals being brought down by the one thing they can’t keep their hands off and how money, the very fuel of criminal enterprise, is now being turned on those whose insatiable greed will undoubtedly be their undoing.

Crime World Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.

MORE EPISODES –