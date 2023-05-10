Episode 277: Addicted Ireland - the nation's battle with cocaine, booze and betting
Professor Colin O’Gara chats to Nicola about addiction in Ireland
HE is the consultant psychiatrist with his finger on the pulse when it comes to alcohol abuse, cocaine use and gambling addictions.
With an expertise in the use of medicine to help those trying to quit acute and dangerous habits, Professor Colin O’Gara says absolutely anyone is open to developing problematic addictions which could destroy their lives.
Today, the head of addiction services at St John of God talks about how modern life, our traumatic past and our historic relationship with alcohol have all fed into an addicted Ireland.
And he warns how with the use of cocaine, now normalised in every town across the country, a looming threat of a crack cocaine epidemic is never far away.
Crime World Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
MORE EPISODES –
Read more
Today's Headlines
MONK MONEY | Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch’s bid to get Regency trial legal costs paid further adjourned
Paw-thetic | Dublin woman fined €13k after neglecting starving dog with ropes trapped in stomach
SUSPECT | Barry Young who was lackey for ‘Mr Big’ gang faces extradition for Robbie Lawlor murder
'crime of opportunity' | Man demanded ‘bucks’ for return of phone stolen by his wife in Dublin supermarket
CRIME WORLD | Episode 277: Addicted Ireland - the nation's battle with cocaine, booze and betting
EUR DONE | Eurovision 2023: Heartbreak for Ireland as Wild Youth fail to qualify for final
ROYAL ROW | TD Peadar Tóibín calls for removal of Prince Albert statue from Leinster House
'WOUNDS' | Soldier arrested over alleged assault of woman at Dublin barracks
RIP | Kerry GAA stars Paudie and David Clifford pay tribute to beloved mother at funeral
EXCLUSIVE | Mexican student vows to stay in Ireland after being run over and robbed by thugs in Dublin