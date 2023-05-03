Episode 276: Drug-debt intimidation and how a jailed gangster is spreading fear

In February, convicted killer Christopher Dunne was caught with drugs after returning to Mountjoy Prison from a hospital visit.

HE is the notorious gangland killer currently serving a life sentence but is still spreading fear outside the prison walls.

In February, convicted killer Christopher Dunne was caught with drugs after returning to Mountjoy Prison from a hospital visit.

The drug seizure sparked a series of threats, as one of the country's most dangerous criminals demanded cash from Dunne for the drugs, and issued further threats to some of his associates outside the jail.

Niall Donald speaks to Irish Independent Crime Correspondent Ken Foy about the scourge of drug-debt intimidation.

Crime World Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.

MORE EPISODES –